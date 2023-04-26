Braverman appears to rule out safe and legal routes for refugees from Sudan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Suella Braverman has appeared to rule out introducing safe and legal routes to the UK for refugees trying to escape the conflict in Sudan.

The Home Secretary confirmed on Tuesday the Government has “no plans” to consider making provisions for civilians from the war-torn country to access Britain.

During a visit to Northamptonshire, Ms Braverman was asked about the prospect of turning efforts towards helping those trying to flee Khartoum once the evacuation of British nationals has been completed.

She replied: “We have no plans to do that. Our focus first and foremost right now, and bearing in mind this is a fast-moving situation and a complex situation, is to support British nationals and their dependents.”

The British evacuation mission from Sudan has lifted 301 people to safety over four flights as the military races against time to rescue citizens while a fragile ceasefire holds.

Another RAF flight was preparing to depart the Wadi Saeedna airstrip near the capital of Khartoum on Wednesday afternoon, with a further three flights expected later in the day.

Downing Street said the flights have been “full or close to full”, with no “significant issues” being faced by the evacuees who have been told to make their own way to the airfield.

More than 2,000 British nationals have registered in Sudan under evacuation plans, but thousands more could be in the country.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the operation in Khartoum is “running smoothly”, while there is currently “no issue with capacity”.

Downing Street hopes to carry on with flights throughout the week and does not believe there will be a need to “leave the airport imminently”.

A 72-hour ceasefire brokered by the warring rival generals has largely held since it began in the early hours of Monday.

It is understood that if fighting resumes the evacuation operation will not necessarily end, but it will present a greater risk to the safety of evacuees, troops and officials.

Rishi Sunak was urged by SNP leader Stephen Flynn whether he would deport child refugees who arrive in the UK without authorisation under plans to “stop the boats”.

The Prime Minister told the Commons the country has a “proud record” of supporting asylum seekers, but did not commit to a new safe and legal route for those fleeing Sudan.