Pubs, clubs and bars to stay open an extra two hours over Coronation weekend

Pubs, clubs and bars will be allowed to stay open into the early hours over the Coronation weekend.

Venues across England and Wales are able to continue serving customers for an extra two hours between Friday May 5 and Sunday May 7 to celebrate the King’s Coronation.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman will extend licensing hours from the normal 11pm to 1am to allow people to “enjoy an extra pint or two”.

The move was backed by a leading body in the hospitality sector as well as 77% of the public who took part in a month-long consultation.

Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003 allows Ms Braverman to lay the order before Parliament on Monday to give permission for premises to stay open longer to mark occasions of exceptional significance.

Ms Braverman said: “His Majesty The King’s Coronation will be a momentous occasion deserving of special celebration.

“That is why I am extending the licensing hours over this historic Coronation weekend.

“Up and down the country, people can enjoy an extra pint or two in the evening while families and friends can come together to wish His Majesty The King a long and happy reign.”

Emma McClarkin OBE, chief executive officer of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “This is a timely boost for the pub industry.

“In the midst of an acutely challenging period, I am sure our pubs will look to mark this joyous occasion by hosting special events and parties as part of national celebrations.

“The announcement of extended opening hours will help us all to mark this important event.

“It is sure to be a time for community and celebration, and the great British pub is always right at the heart of both, so I would encourage everyone to head down to their local and raise a toast to His Majesty during the Coronation weekend.”