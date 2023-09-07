No plans to hand out more student visas to secure India trade deal, No 10 says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Downing Street has sought to quell Cabinet concerns that a possible free trade deal with India will involve handing out more student visas.

Rishi Sunak is travelling to the G20 summit in New Delhi at the weekend as negotiations continue over a post-Brexit trade deal.

Suella Braverman raised concerns at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting about India’s reported desire for any deal to bring a relaxation in immigration controls for Indians, according to The Sun.

To be crystal clear, there are no plans to change our immigration policy to achieve this free trade agreement Prime Minister's spokesman

The Home Secretary has previously been vocal about her “reservations” about an increase in migrant numbers.

But No 10 on Thursday stressed that there are no plans to change the UK’s immigration policy to secure the deal.

Asked about reports of the Cabinet rift, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “I can’t get into what was or was not discussed in Cabinet.

“I think there’s an important points to stress on visas. The Prime Minister has been clear he believes that the current levels of migration are too high. He and the Home Secretary, indeed the immigration minister (Robert Jenrick), are united in their commitment to reducing net migration.

“I can’t comment on the details of ongoing negotiations, but to be crystal clear, there are no plans to change our immigration policy to achieve this free trade agreement. That includes student visas.”

However, the official indicated an expansion of business visas would potentially be considered.

He said: “The mobility provisions that are considered as part of trade deals as standard relate to the temporary movement of business people.”