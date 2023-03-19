Jump to content

What the papers say – March 19

Suella Braverman has been to Rwanda’s capital Kigali on her first official visit as Home Secretary.

PA Reporter
Sunday 19 March 2023 02:31
(PA Archive)

Suella Braverman’s plans to deport migrants to Rwanda feature on several of Sunday’s newspaper front pages.

No migrants have been relocated to the country since the deal was signed last April by Ms Braverman’s predecessor, Priti Patel, but the Sunday Telegraph and Sunday Express report that the Home Secretary plans to get flights running by summer.

The Sunday Mirror speaks to refugee Rasheed Baluch, who was housed by Gary Lineker, after the Match of the Day presenter returned to BBC sports coverage following a row over his criticism of the policy.

The Observer says former prime minister Boris Johnson is preparing to defend his actions during the Partygate scandal ahead of his appearance at the Commons privileges committee on Wednesday.

The Sunday People reports on claims that judges are being advised to lock up fewer offenders because of overcrowding in prisons.

And the Daily Star on Sunday speaks to former footballer Neil Ruddock about how losing seven stone through life-saving gastric surgery has improved his sex life.

