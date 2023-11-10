Braverman gives police ‘full backing’ after widely-criticised claim of bias

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Suella Braverman gave police her “full backing” ahead of a pro-Palestinian march planned for Armistice Day, after her widely-criticised allegations of police bias were disowned by Downing Street.

The Home Secretary expressed her support for the Metropolitan Police at a meeting with Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley on Friday, a source close to her said.

Ms Braverman’s change of tune came after her claims that officers “play favourites” towards pro-Palestinian protesters prompted growing frustration and concern among Tory MPs and sparked calls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to sack her.

Mr Sunak continued to express his confidence in her, but No 10 declined to say whether they had spoken since her inflammatory unauthorised article in The Times.

The Home Secretary emphasised her full backing for the police in what will be a complex and challenging situation Source close to Suella Braverman

No 10 said they were working “very closely” ahead of Saturday’s heavily-policed march, but chose not to repeat her widely-criticised language in a piece for The Times.

On Friday the source close to Ms Braverman said: “The Home Secretary and the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police met this afternoon to discuss the policing of demonstrations to be held tomorrow, on Armistice Day.

“The Commissioner outlined plans to continue working to maintain public order, ensure compliance with the law and maintain the safety of participants, police officers and the general public.

“The Home Secretary emphasised her full backing for the police in what will be a complex and challenging situation and expressed confidence that any criminality will be dealt with robustly.”