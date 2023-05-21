Jump to content

Rishi Sunak declines to back Suella Braverman over speeding points allegations

Mr Sunak told a press conference in Hiroshima that he did not know the ‘full details’ and has not spoken to Ms Braverman yet.

Sam Blewett
Sunday 21 May 2023 07:20
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Victoria Jones/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak has declined to back Home Secretary Suella Braverman over allegations she asked civil servants to help her avoid incurring points on her licence for speeding.

The Prime Minister did not state whether he will launch an investigation into the Cabinet minister despite demands from Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

Asked whether he had full confidence in Ms Braverman at a press conference at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Mr Sunak said he did not know the “full details” and has not spoken to her yet.

I don't know the full details of what has happened nor have I spoken to the Home Secretary

Rishi Sunak

But he noted she had “expressed regret” for speeding.

“I don’t know the full details of what has happened nor have I spoken to the Home Secretary,” Mr Sunak said.

“I think you can see first hand what I have been doing over the last day or so but I understand that she’s expressed regret for speeding, accepted the penalty and paid the fine.”

