What the papers say – October 23

A variety of stories feature on the newspapers in the UK at the start of the working week, alongside continuing coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Daily Express, The Daily Telegraph and The Times relay Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s question to the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, asking why protestors were not arrested after chanting “jihad” at a pro-Palestine march.

The Daily Mail labels it as “Suella’s fury” and says Ms Braverman will “demand an explanation” from police after they stood by while the chanting went on.

The Financial Times says the US has warned of an escalation of conflict in the Middle East as tensions rise across the region.

The Guardian reports that pressure is mounting on Israel to negotiate the release of 200 hostages in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the i looks at the “absurd” plan to send migrants to Rwanda which it says has put the Home Office in “turmoil”.

The Independent runs a story on a “secret report” on modern slavery in the UK.

The younger brother of Sir Bobby Charlton said the football legend has joined older brother Jack Charlton on “the teamsheet of all-time greats in the sky”, according to the Daily Mirror.

Video of a tube driver leading an anti-Israel chant leads The Sun with Transport for London say they do not know who was responsible.

And the Daily Star says there is new hope for bald people as scientists have found “baldness genes”.