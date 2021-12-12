Nine-year-old entrepreneur brightens village with home-made Christmas trees

Noah Last, from Trimley St Martin in Suffolk, wants to be a millionaire by the age of 30.

Alistair Mason
Sunday 12 December 2021 13:52
Nine-year-old entrepreneur Noah Last is brightening up his village in Suffolk by selling hand-crafted wooden Christmas trees (Michelle Last/PA)
Nine-year-old entrepreneur Noah Last is brightening up his village in Suffolk by selling hand-crafted wooden Christmas trees (Michelle Last/PA)

A nine-year-old entrepreneur is brightening up his village by selling hand-crafted wooden Christmas trees.

Noah Last, from Trimley St Martin in Suffolk is making his trees for the second year running and selling them to people and businesses around the village for £10-£15 apiece.

He is also making one larger tree to raffle off for charity.

His mother, Michelle Last, said she and husband Stuart are “really proud” of him.

(Michelle Last)

Recommended

She told the PA news agency: “Not many kids have the attention span or even the thought process to do something like that, so we try and encourage him as much as we can.

“He’s always full of ideas – not always great ideas, but he’s always full of ideas.”

Noah first started making his stylised trees last year.

Mrs Last, who runs her own small business selling yarn and gifts, said Noah came up with the idea himself, and designed the trees after doing research on the internet.

“He loves making things,” she said.

“He started off making a wooden Christmas tree for us, and then a few people asked him if he’d make one for them as well.

“And then he got asked if he’d do a few this year as well, so he’s busy making them again.”

(Michelle Last)

From last year’s raffle of one larger tree he made £100 which he gave to the Guide Dogs charity – and he hopes to better that this year.

Mrs Last does not know yet, though, where her son’s own profits will be going.

“Last year he bought himself a tractor so he can cart things up and down the garden,” she said.

“So I don’t know what he’s got in his head for this year.”

As well as the trees, Noah sells eggs from the family’s chickens from a stall outside his home, and has also set up a book-swap scheme.

Recommended

He has made it his ambition to make £1 million by the time he is 30.

Mrs Last said: “He’s got a good imagination on him, he’s got lots of ambition and, with his ideas, it wouldn’t surprise me if he does.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in