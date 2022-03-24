Man dies in Beccles airfield plane crash
The light aircraft crash occurred at around 2pm on Thursday, Suffolk Constabulary said in a statement.
A man has died as a result of plane crash at Beccles airfield.
The light aircraft crash occurred at around 2pm on Thursday in the Suffolk landing field.
The deceased was the only person on board the plane, Suffolk Constabulary said in a statement.
Police added that the plane was attempting to land when the crash occurred.
An area of the airfield has been cordoned off while police investigate the incident.
The man’s next of kin has been informed.
