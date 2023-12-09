Jump to content

Murder probe launched after newborn baby’s body found outside Ipswich premises

Police were called at 12.35pm on Saturday after reports that a newborn baby had been found outside a premises.

Jordan Reynolds
Saturday 09 December 2023 21:17
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a baby was found outside a premises in Ipswich.

Police were called at 12.35pm on Saturday after reports that a newborn baby had been found on Norwich Road.

Paramedics were also in attendance, but the baby was declared dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as unexplained and is under investigation, Suffolk Police said.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Two men and a female have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remain in police custody for questioning.”

A police cordon is in place within Norwich Road as inquiries take place.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jane Topping said: “This is a very sad and distressing incident and, at this time, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death is in its early stages.

“I would urge people not to speculate on social media as to the circumstances of this tragic event.”

