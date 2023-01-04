Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police seek man after £60 stolen from boy, four, in toy shop

A man left the shop without handing the money in.

PA Reporter
Wednesday 04 January 2023 22:59
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident at a toy shop in Ipswich where a boy reportedly dropped money (Suffolk Police/PA)
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident at a toy shop in Ipswich where a boy reportedly dropped money (Suffolk Police/PA)

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a four-year-old’s money was taken from a toy store.

The child had been visiting Smyths Toys at Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, with his mother two days after Christmas when he accidentally dropped £60 in cash to the floor.

Suffolk Police said the incident happened at some point on December 27 between 11.30am and 12pm and it is believed the money was picked up by an unknown man.

The man left the shop without handing the money in.

Officers have now released the CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Recommended

Anyone who recognises him should contact police quoting reference 37/81201/22 on 101 or through the force website.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555 111.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in