Police release images of pair they want to speak to in dog walker murder probe

Detectives investigating the murder of a mother-of-six who was found unconscious after taking her dog for a walk have released CCTV footage of two people who they would like to speak to.

Suffolk Police stressed that the two individuals, who have yet to be identified, are not suspects in the case, but officers believe they may be able to assist with inquiries.

Anita Rose, 57, left her house to take her springer spaniel Bruce for a walk at around 5am on July 24.

Ms Rose was found unconscious near Rectory Lane in Brantham at around 6.25am with serious head injuries.

Police said she died in hospital four days later.

There have been three arrests in connection with the inquiry – a man aged in his 20s and a 45-year-old man on suspicion of murder, and a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

All three were subsequently released on bail.

On Wednesday, Suffolk Police released CCTV images of two people that officers would like to speak to.

Detective Superintendent Mike Brown said: “Following our CCTV searches, house-to-house and witness inquiries, we have been able to narrow down who we would like to speak to in connection with Anita’s murder.

“It must be understood that we believe they may be able to assist us in our inquiries and are not suspects in this case.

“It’s important we identify and locate these two individuals to get a better understanding of how they can assist the investigation.

“Any information they have, big or small, could assist in establishing the full circumstances surrounding Anita’s injuries and subsequent death and so we ask these individuals or anyone who may know them to get in contact with us.”

The force said officers have reviewed more than 100 hours of CCTV footage, and several people have already been located and spoken to.

Officers have taken more than 200 statements and 1,200 house-to-house questionnaires have been completed.

Police have also released an updated map of what is believed to be Ms Rose’s route, after analysis of her mobile phone.

Tracking from an application on her mobile phone revealed her walk started at 5am in Palfrey Heights.

The walk reached the end of Newmill Lane by the river, then turned around and returned back up Newmill Lane where the app was manually stopped at 6.03am close to The Street, at the top of Newmill Lane.

Further analysis has shown that it was normal for the app to be stopped at this point in Ms Rose’s usual walk.

Police are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have seen Ms Rose – or anyone else – that morning, especially between 6am and 6.30am, from the top of Newmill Lane, at the junction with The Street, to the track road between the railway line and the Anglia Water sewage treatment plant, near Rectory Lane where she was found.

Anyone with information regarding suspicious people or vehicles seen in the area is urged to get in touch.

Detectives also continue to appeal for Ms Rose’s missing cerise Regatta Calderdale II jacket and black phone case which is described as a black wallet style quilted case with gold crown and stud detail.

Anyone who recognises the people shown in the CCTV images or has any information in regards to the murder investigation is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting 37/41580/24.

This can be done by calling 101 or online at mipp.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org