Police release video of man kicking dog he was walking

Footage from Stowmarket shows the man stumble over the dog before kicking it on March 3.

Sam Russell
Friday 10 March 2023 15:52
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

Police have released video footage of a man kicking a dog that he was walking on a lead, as officers seek to identify him.

The doorbell camera footage from Stowmarket, Suffolk, shows the man stumble over the dog before kicking it at 7.48pm on March 3.

The recording captures the dog squealing after it was kicked, before the man picks it up and walks off on the Northfield View estate.

The man was wearing a baseball cap, dark hooded jacket and shorts.

The dog, which has dark and light colouring, was wearing a red jacket.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 37/12976/23.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

