Man re-arrested on suspicion of 1999 murder of teenage girl

Police re-arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of a 17-year-old girl who went missing on her way home from a nightclub in 1999, before releasing him under investigation.

The naked body of Victoria Hall was found in a ditch on September 24 1999, five days after she was last seen alive.

Suffolk Police reopened their investigation in 2019 after receiving fresh witness information, which they would not expand upon.

A man, whose name has not been released by police, was arrested on July 28 2021 on suspicion of Victoria’s murder then subsequently released under investigation.

He had not previously been arrested as part of the inquiry.

No details were given about his age or where he was arrested.

Suffolk Police said the same man was re-arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody for questioning.

The force said he was again released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Victoria, from Trimley St Mary, left home on the evening of September 18 1999 for a night out with a friend at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe.

The girls left the club at around 1am the following morning and parted ways at around 2.20am, yards from Victoria’s home.

That was the last time she was seen alive.

Her parents awoke in the morning to discover their daughter had not returned home and a missing persons inquiry was launched.

Her body was found five days later in Creeting St Peter, around 25 miles from where she was last seen.

None of her clothing or possessions have been found.

Detectives continue to ask for anyone with information about Victoria’s death to contact the major investigation team.

People can call the incident room directly on 01473 613513 or use the major incident public reporting portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/3637020112A02-PO2

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org