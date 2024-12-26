In Pictures: Sun, snow and storms among the best weather shots of 2024
Climate change has led to extremes including a summer heatwave as well as snowfall and several storms this year.
It’s almost a tradition for Britons to talk about the weather – and there has been plenty to talk about in 2024, with climate change blamed for some very hot weather along with several storms.
Here we look back on some of the best weather images of 2024 across the UK and Ireland, courtesy of the PA news agency’s photographers.