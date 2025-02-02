What the papers say – February 2
A wide range of stories jostle for attention on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers with no agreement on the day’s main issues.
The Sunday Telegraph concentrates on immigration, saying the Government is repealing rules blocking the path to becoming UK citizens.
Europe occupies the front of the Sunday Express, which reports Sir Keir Starmer is “edging us back into the EU” ahead of meeting with European leaders to forge a new relationship
The Sunday Mirror carries a picture from Linda Nolan’s funeral but leads on the Government’s pledge to crackdown on child abuse fuelled by artificial intelligence.
Fujitsu, the company at the heart of the Horizon Post Office IT scandal, has had a contract with HMRC extended, according to The Independent.
The Duke of York was seen as a “valuable communication channel” by China, reports The Sunday Times.
Fresh doubts on the murder conviction of nurse Lucy Letby are raised on the front of The Mail On Sunday.
The Sunday People covers similar ground, saying Jeremy Bamber is making a bid to have his murder conviction overturned for killing members of his family in 1985 on the back of new evidence.
Betting firms could be forced to change their advertising over fears at-risk gamblers have been targeted, reports The Observer.
The Sun On Sunday reports on the marriage of Traitors winner Jake Brown.
And the Daily Star Sunday says a run of storms could trigger a rise in workers taking sick days because of migraines.