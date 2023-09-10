Jump to content

What the papers say – September 10

The Sunday papers look at the big issues impacting the nation this week.

PA Reporter
Sunday 10 September 2023 02:49
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

Most front pages of Britain’s Sunday newspapers have been dominated by the week’s major story – the manhunt and capture of escaped Wandsworth prisoner Daniel Khalife.

The Sunday Telegraph, Sunday Express, The Mail on Sunday and The Independent have all focused on the details of Khalife’s capture after four days on the lam.

The Sunday Times has run with an accused spy of a different kind for their splash.

The Daily Star reports the Met has confirmed Saturday as the hottest day of the year.

Sunday People leads with thousands dead after a magnitude 7 earthquake hit Morocco.

And The Observer says new NatWest boss Richard Haythornthwaite has links to an under-fire Saudi Arabian oil group.

