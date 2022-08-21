Jump to content
What the papers say – August 21

A range of stories feature across Sunday’s front pages.

PA Reporter
Sunday 21 August 2022 03:46
What the papers say – August 21 (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

Labour’s rise and a push to increase tuition fees feature among the nation’s papers.

The Observer reports the Labour party has seen a bounce in the polls as senior Tories warn of potential consequences of a Liz Truss premiership.

The Foreign Secretary has pledged to stop the exodus of doctors from the NHS if she becomes prime minister, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

Elsewhere, The Sunday Times leads with a push from university bosses to raise tuition fees closer to the £24,000-a-year average that foreign students pay.

The Sunday Express says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged businesses to prepare for the “mighty” Pacific trade deal, which he says “will mean lower prices on our supermarket shelves”.

The Independent dedicates its front page to a story on a “prison where Ukrainians vanish”.

And the Daily Star Sunday says the former bodyguard of Diana, Princess of Wales, believes “British agents may have accidentally caused her death”.

