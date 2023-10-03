Jump to content

Man arrested after Sunderland dog attack

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Rachel Lang
Tuesday 03 October 2023 23:29
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries (PA)
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries (PA)
(PA Archive)

A man has been arrested after another man was seriously injured in a dog in Sunderland, Northumbria Police said.

The force said it received a report of a dog attack at an address in Maple Terrace in Shiney Row, Sunderland, at around 6.55pm.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The force said a 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody, while the dog was “destroyed at the scene to ensure the safety of the public”.

A second dog was also seized from the address as a precaution, police said.

