Man charged with murdering grandmother, 47, found dead inside Sunderland home

A man is due in court after being charged with murdering a woman found dead in Sunderland.

Police found the body of Michelle Hanson, 47 and a grandmother, inside a home in Brady Street shortly before 12.30pm on December 3.

She had suffered multiple stab or slash-like wounds, the force said.

Alexander Carr, 33, of Wilfred Street in the port city, was charged with killing Ms Hanson on Thursday night.

He is also accused of having a blade and is due before magistrates in South Tyneside on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Michelle’s family at this time.

“We will continue to offer them support and I would ask that their privacy is respected. The loss of a loved one is devastating at any time but it is even more poignant at this time of year.”

He added: “A huge amount of work has gone into this investigation so far and I would like to thank everyone who has played their part – including our officers and staff, partners and crucially members of the public.

“I am extremely grateful to the support you have provided as we look to provide justice for Michelle’s family.

“With a man now charged in connection with this incident, I would ask that everyone continues to avoid any speculation – both out in the community and on social media – that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.”