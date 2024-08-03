Sunderland residents helping clean up city ‘ashamed and embarrassed’ by disorder

Support truly

People in Sunderland say they are “ashamed and embarrassed” after the violence in their city, but described the clean-up effort as one of “solidarity” and “unity”.

During the disorder in Sunderland city centre a police office was looted and a Citizens Advice Bureau office set alight.

A GoFundMe appeal has since been set up for the office, which has raised more than £3,600 of its £2,000 target.

Sunderland resident Louise Brown brought her broom to Keel Square to help with clean up efforts following disorder in the city (Louise Brown)

Brett Redmayne, 43, saw the aftermath of the violence on Saturday after a police office was looted and photos on social media show a blackened Citizens Advice Bureau office which appeared to have been set alight.

Mr Redmayne told the PA news agency: “The atmosphere around the city with the hundreds that showed up was one of support and unity.

“These people who rioted don’t speak for Sunderland and we are ashamed and embarrassed. This morning, though, we all wanted to show support and help clean the city.

“I saw smashed windows and glass, but the council had worked hard as well through the night to clean a lot up, credit has to go to Sunderland Council.”

Louise Brown, 45, a health worker who lives in the area, took her broom to Keel Square in the city to help sweep the streets of broken glass and debris.

She said she heard “cheering and clapping” as people met at The Peacock pub at about 8am on Saturday to begin the clean-up.

“I was surprised there were so many people there, I must admit, because I think we’d all seen it being cleaned overnight, but most people just said the same thing, they wanted to show solidarity,” she told the PA news agency.

“I was horrified looking at the scenes last night on the TV myself too, but don’t believe that’s what normal locals from Sunderland go around doing, because what I saw this morning just proved that that’s not true.”

Ms Brown praised Sunderland City Council for working throughout the night to restore the city and said there were hundreds of people offering help to “show solidarity and counter images which were being shown last night”.

Brett Redmayne, from Sunderland, helped in the clean up efforts in the city and described the locals as showing ‘solidarity and unity’ (Brett Redmayne)

A Sunderland AFC football fan, who wore his “favourite retro 1997 Sunderland away shirt” in Keel Square, said he was “sickened” to see those who took part in the unrest wearing the city’s football shirts.

Aeiron Evans, 20, from Doxford Park, told PA: “What really sickened me last night was seeing people in my club’s shirt wearing balaclavas and hiding faces, using public disarray to commit crime.

“The club is the heart of the city, as it’s understandably the only thing some people have. It’s a way of life, seeing people show up in Sunderland shirts this morning was amazing. We showed that there are, although unfortunately, two sides of our beautiful city”

Kelly Chequer, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, said there was “mindless violence” by a “minority with an agenda of hate” on Friday.

“What we saw was totally unacceptable,” she said.

“We know that, sadly, many of those in our city last night were not from here, but came to cause chaos and stoke tensions, and I want to make clear that there is no place for these people.

“They are not welcome here.”