A £6 million superyacht has gone up in flames on the Torquay harbourside.

Dramatic footage shows the 85ft vessel consumed by fire, with thick black smoking billowing into the sky.

A spokesperson from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service and there are currently five fire engines on the scene tackling the blaze.

One witness said: “It started off 15 mins ago alongside pontoon. There were explosions.”

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: “There is an 85ft motorboat on fire. Fire crews called at 11.57am.

“Five fire engines on the scene. Liaising with the harbourmaster. “Please do keep away from the area.”

Another police statement said: “The boat is believed to be well alight and had broken from the mooring. It has now been secured by the Fire service near the pier.

“There have been no reported injuries at this time.

“Emergency services remain at the scene where the incident is ongoing.

“Due to levels of smoke and fumes we are asking residents in the area to keep their doors and windows shut at this time. Members of the public are also urged to avoid the area and beaches are being cleared by officers for public safety.”

