Superyacht fire as £6 million boat goes up in flames and ‘explosions’ heard at Torquay harbour
A £6 million superyacht has gone up in flames on the Torquay harbourside.
Dramatic footage shows the 85ft vessel consumed by fire, with thick black smoking billowing into the sky.
A spokesperson from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service and there are currently five fire engines on the scene tackling the blaze.
One witness said: “It started off 15 mins ago alongside pontoon. There were explosions.”
A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: “There is an 85ft motorboat on fire. Fire crews called at 11.57am.
“Five fire engines on the scene. Liaising with the harbourmaster. “Please do keep away from the area.”
Another police statement said: “The boat is believed to be well alight and had broken from the mooring. It has now been secured by the Fire service near the pier.
“There have been no reported injuries at this time.
“Emergency services remain at the scene where the incident is ongoing.
“Due to levels of smoke and fumes we are asking residents in the area to keep their doors and windows shut at this time. Members of the public are also urged to avoid the area and beaches are being cleared by officers for public safety.”
More follows....
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies