Equipment stolen from journalist covering prince’s visit to youth centre

Officers were called just after 3pm on Thursday after reports of electrical equipment being stolen by two males.

PA Reporter
Thursday 18 April 2024 19:05
Police are investigating the theft Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Archive)

Equipment has been stolen from a journalist who was covering the Prince of Wales’s visit to a youth centre in west London.

Officers were called just after 3pm on Thursday after reports of electrical equipment being stolen by two males in Hounslow Road, Hanworth, the Metropolitan Police said.

It came as journalists from a number of news organisations attended a youth centre on the road to report on the prince’s visit – which was one of his first official engagements since his wife’s cancer diagnosis was revealed.

The prince arrived just after 1pm and helped to carry crates of food inside the Hanworth Centre Hub before meeting staff and volunteers, then speaking to teenagers about the services provided.

The future King toured food distribution charity Surplus to Supper, based in Sunbury-on-Thames, earlier on Thursday before joining a van crew to deliver food to the youth centre.

William had finished the visit and left the youth centre before the incident happened.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 3.08pm after electrical equipment was allegedly stolen by two males in Hounslow Road, Hanworth.

“Officers searched the area but the suspects could not be found.

“There have been no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing.”

