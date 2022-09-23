Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Support for monarchy rises after Queen’s funeral

A majority of the public now expects the monarchy to last for at least another 50 years.

Christopher McKeon
Friday 23 September 2022 14:22
King Charles III and the Queen Consort look on at the funeral for the Queen (Jane Barlow/PA)
King Charles III and the Queen Consort look on at the funeral for the Queen (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Support for the monarchy has increased following the Queen’s funeral, a new poll has found.

Almost half of those polled by Ipsos on Tuesday and Wednesday said Britain would be worse if the monarchy was abolished while less than a quarter said the country would be improved as a republic.

The poll of 1,000 adults found 47% saying the UK would be worse without a monarch, up from 42% who said the same shortly after the Platinum Jubilee in June.

Only 22% said abolishing the monarchy would make the country better, the same proportion as in February 2022 and down slightly from 23% in June.

Over the longer term, support for a republic has increased slightly from 15% in March 2018 while support for the monarchy continues to fluctuate around 45%.

Recommended

Opinion on the monarchy is more divided among those aged between 18 and 34.

Only 33% of younger people believe the country would be worse-off without a monarch while 32% believe the country would be better and 26% think it would make no difference.

King Charles III and the Prince of Wales. Some 61% of people expect the King to do a good job, while 72% think the same of his son (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Despite this ambivalence, a majority of the public now believes the monarchy will last for another half century.

Some 56% of people now expect the monarchy to last for at least another 50 years, up from 45% in March 2022.

The proportion saying Charles III will make a good King has risen from 49% to 61%, closer to the levels of support for the Prince of Wales, whom 72% expect to do a good job as King when the time comes.

Recommended

Kelly Beaver, chief executive of Ipsos in the UK and Ireland, said: “After the sad events of the Queen’s passing, King Charles starts his reign with the majority of Britons optimistic that he will make a good king, and an increased belief in the longevity of the monarchy.

“As the country emerges from its mourning period, though, it will be important to track whether this is sustained, especially as the challenge of demonstrating relevance to younger generations remains.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in