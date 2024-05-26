Jump to content

In Pictures: Competitors all revved up for lawnmower racing world champs

Sunday 26 May 2024 14:27
Competitors race in a heat during the World Lawnmower Championships (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Competitors have descended on Surrey to take part in the World Lawnmower Championships.

The event is being held by the British Lawn Mower Racing Association (BLMRA) at Pondfield Farm, Alford.

The association says lawn mower racing started in 1973 when an Irishman named Jim Gavin was looking for a cheaper form of motorsport.

The main objectives were – and still are – no sponsorship, no commercialism, no cash prizes and no modifying of engines.

With the aim of keeping costs down, the resulting race series has been described by Motor Sport News as “the cheapest form of motorsport in the UK”.

The BLMRA still sticks to its origins as a non-profit making organisation, with any money generated given to good causes.

