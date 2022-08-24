Jump to content
Three protesters arrested in Surrey after damaging fuel pumps on M25

Police said they were ‘working as quickly as we can to remove the protesters from the service stations’.

Meg Hill
Wednesday 24 August 2022 06:27
Three people have been arrested in Surrey after allegedly damaging fuel pumps and gluing themselves to forecourts at the Clacket Lane and Cobham service stations on the M25 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Three people have been arrested in Surrey after allegedly damaging fuel pumps and gluing themselves to forecourts at the Clacket Lane and Cobham service stations on the M25.

Surrey Police said they were “working as quickly as we can to remove the protesters from the service stations”.

There is currently no petrol available at either station due to the damage, including on both sides of Clacket Lane.

The three arrests were made on suspicion of criminal damage.

Recommended

“We appreciate the disruption this is causing and we are working as quickly as we can to remove the protesters from the service stations,” police said.

