Photographer receives payout from Surrey Police after Just Stop Oil arrest

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A photographer who was arrested by police during a Just Stop Oil petrol station protest on the M25 has received a payout from the force.

Award-winning snapper Peter Macdiarmid, 59, said he was handcuffed at Clacket Lane Services on August 24 2022 and detained for several hours by Surrey Police, despite holding a UK press card.

Mr Macdiarmid had been photographing the activists as they blocked access to the petrol station from about 5am by sitting in the road with banners.

Some Just Stop Oil protesters put fuel pumps out of use by breaking the display glass and covering them with spray paint.

After Mr Macdiarmid was arrested, law firm Bhatt Murphy sent a letter of claim to Surrey Police on his behalf and last December the force offered to settle out of court.

I was unable to persuade the arresting officer that I was a genuine working press photographer and my press card was ignored Peter Macdiarmid

The force has not accepted liability and is refusing to apologise for its actions, the British Press Photographers’ Association (BPPA) said.

Surrey Police’s lawyers allegedly denied the officers did anything wrong, saying the situation they found when they arrived was confusing and that they had acted within the law.

Mr Macdiarmid said: “I have been a news photographer for 37 years and have covered many events where tensions were running high and police were under great pressure.

“This Just Stop Oil protest was not like that, it was very calm and protesters were voluntarily giving themselves up for arrest when a police officer decided to detain me on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

“I was unable to persuade the arresting officer that I was a genuine working press photographer and my press card was ignored.

“Whilst I am glad to finally bring closure to this after many months, I am disappointed in the actions of Surrey Police in handcuffing and arresting me and then dragging out the legal process during my civil claim.”

The BPPA added: “Congratulations to Peter and his solicitors for their perseverance in pursuing this case – handcuffing and arresting a press photographer is unacceptable behaviour by Surrey Police.

“We believe that the police got it wrong on this occasion and that this is far from the first time this happened and it is likely to happen again.

“In the end Peter has received damages and his costs, but would rather have not had to go through a lengthy and stressful legal process to clear his name.”

Surrey Police confirmed it had reached a settlement with the claimant which was accepted.