Murder probe launched after man stabbed to death in Surrey

A 36-year-old man from West Molesey has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

Luke O'Reilly
Saturday 18 November 2023 17:55
A murder probe has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Surrey.

Police were called to an address in Bishop Fox Way, West Molesey, just after 12pm, where they found a man who had suffered stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Surrey Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

In a statement, the force said that a 36-year-old man from West Molesey has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

Police believe that the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Surrey Police on 101 quoting PR/SYP-2023-1118-0294

