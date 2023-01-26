No prosecutions for Surrey dog attack, say police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have closed their criminal investigation into the death of a woman who was killed by dogs in Surrey.

The 28-year-old, as yet unnamed, was believed to have been walking a number of dogs in Gravelly Hill, Caterham when she was attacked on January 12.

Eight dogs were seized at the scene and remain in police custody subject to forensic investigation, though no prosecutions are being brought against any individuals.

Surrey Police said none of the dogs were banned breeds.

A post mortem was carried out last week and a file is now being prepared for the Surrey coroner who is to open an inquest.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Josephine Horner, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young woman lost her life.

“I know it has caused real concern locally and I thank the community for bearing with us whilst we conducted our inquiries.

“The criminal investigation has now concluded and the information we have gathered will be passed to the Surrey coroner to assist in the coronial process.

“The dogs continue to be cared for at private kennels to ensure their welfare and their owners are being kept informed.

“We appreciate this is a difficult and uncertain process for them as the forensic work continues.”