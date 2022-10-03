Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

E-scooter rider caught on motorway ‘told police he was following sat nav’

The male was spotted by Surrey Police on the M23 in the early hours of Sunday.

Neil Lancefield
Monday 03 October 2022 11:12
An e-scooter rider caught by police on a motorway told officers he was following his sat nav (Martin Lee/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
An e-scooter rider caught by police on a motorway told officers he was following his sat nav (Martin Lee/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)

An e-scooter rider caught by police on a motorway told officers he was following his sat nav.

Surrey Police said the male gave the excuse after being spotted on the M23 in the early hours of Sunday.

His e-scooter suffered a flat battery while he was in lane four – often referred to as the “fast lane”.

Police seized the contraption and took the male off the motorway.

Recommended

The e-scooter is privately-owned, which means it was banned from UK roads.

Legal trials of rental e-scooters are being held in around 30 urban areas across England.

The Twitter account run by Surrey’s roads policing teams posted on Sunday: “At 5.30am this morning officers attended the M23 to deal with a person riding an e-scooter in lane 4 of the motorway!

“It was dark and pouring with rain. The rider’s excuse? His sat nav told him to. To add to his problems his e-scooter ran out of battery power, still in lane 4.

“The rider has been reported for a number of offences.

“The scooter was seized and the rider taken off of the motorway and is lucky to have avoided being struck by another vehicle.

“E-scooters are illegal to be used on a road let alone the motorway.”

It happened two days after Surrey Police stopped a disqualified driver using an e-scooter capable of reaching 55mph.

The device was seized and the person reported to court for several offences.

Recommended

Latest Government figures show 10 e-scooter riders were killed and 331 were seriously hurt in crashes on Britain’s roads in 2021.

That was up from one fatality and 105 serious injuries during the previous 12 months.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in