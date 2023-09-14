Jump to content

Father among three people charged with the murder of 10-year-old Sara Sharif

The trio travelled to Pakistan a day before police discovered Sara’s body in Woking on August 10.

John Besley
Friday 15 September 2023 00:59
The trio were arrested on Wednesday evening at Gatwick Airport as they disembarked a flight from Dubai (Surrey Police/PA)
(PA Media)

The father of Sara Sharif is among three people charged with the 10-year-old’s murder, Surrey Police has said.

The force said the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, 41, Urfan’s partner Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, 28, all of Hammond Road, Woking.

They have also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

The trio travelled to Pakistan a day before police discovered Sara’s body in Woking on August 10.

A post-mortem examination found the youngster had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

They were arrested on Wednesday evening at Gatwick Airport as they disembarked a flight from Dubai.

All three have been remanded in custody to appear at Guildford Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Police said Sara’s mother has been informed of this latest development and is being supported by specialist officers.

Five of Sara’s siblings, aged between one and 13 years old, also travelled to the South Asian country on August 9 with Mr Sharif, Ms Batool and Mr Malik.

