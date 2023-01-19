Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Countess of Wessex receives birthday cake on school visit

The surprise came from children at the Connaught Junior School in Bagshot.

PA Reporter
Thursday 19 January 2023 22:07
The Countess of Wessex is presented with a birthday cake (PA)
The Countess of Wessex is presented with a birthday cake (PA)
(PA Media)

The Countess of Wessex looked delighted as she was presented with a birthday cake during a school visit.

The surprise came from children at the Connaught Junior School in Bagshot, Surrey, on Thursday – a day ahead of Sophie’s 58th birthday.

Sophie was also given a bunch of bright yellow flowers and Happy Birthday was sung by the children during the visit in which she opened the school’s new dedicated space for science, technology, engineering, art and maths.

During the visit, which is helping to mark the school’s 60-year anniversary, she also planted a cherry blossom tree and heard about projects that the children are working on.

These include projects relating to composting with waste food and ones which highlight the dangers of plastics on the environment.

Recommended

Sophie was also greeted by Toffee, the school dog, who happily did tricks for her – including doing a high five and barking on command.

A spokesman said: “Toffee has a great impact on wellbeing at Connaught, alongside Bubbles the rabbit and Poggy and Gizmo the guinea pigs.”

Sophie was also given a plate made in the pottery room by a Year 5 pupil.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in