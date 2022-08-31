Jump to content
Survey of new recruits reveals ‘challenges for policing’

Some 3,462 new officers responded to the Police Uplift programme survey last year.

Flora Thompson
Wednesday 31 August 2022 12:33
Metropolitan Police recruits marching during a passing out parade (PA)
Metropolitan Police recruits marching during a passing out parade (PA)
(PA Wire)

The experience of new police recruits as part of the Government’s bid to hire 20,000 more officers is “less positive” for those from ethnic minority backgrounds, a survey suggests.

The findings from the Home Office research raises “challenges for policing”, according to a report published on Wednesday which also warned how some trainees said tension and stress from their job is adversely affecting the rest of their life.

Some 10,206 new police officers from all 43 forces were invited to take part in the Police Uplift programme survey online between March and April last year and 34% (3,462) responded.

The results show 91% of respondents who were white were satisfied with the role as a police officer, compared to 85% of those from a black, Asian, mixed or other ethnic minority background.

Home Office

Overall, around 90% of new recruits were either “very satisfied” or “fairly satisfied” with the job and the experience of signing up was “positive overall for new police recruits across England and Wales. But 2% of the recruits who took part in the survey said they were “not at all satisfied” with their job.

While the survey findings indicated most new officers felt respected, welcomed, treated fairly and “able to bring their whole self to work without judgment”, lesbian, gay and bisexual officers, as well as those from an ethnic minority background, those aged over 40 and those with a disability “were all less likely to agree”.

According to the results, 62% of Black, Asian or mixed officers felt fully included at work, compared to 78% overall.

Most new officers indicated the role “met or exceeded their expectations”, with job satisfaction and the support provided by line managers and tutor constables “also high”, the Home Office said.

“There were also encouraging findings regarding new officer retention, as more than eight in 10 new officers indicated they intend to stay in the service until retirement or pension age”, the report said.

However, it added: “The findings also raise some challenges for policing. They highlight that while the experiences of new officers from ethnic minority backgrounds were positive overall, they were less positive than those of their white colleagues.

“There are also challenges to consider around new officer wellbeing, as one in four reported ignoring their personal life needs due to work strain, while one in three agreed that tension and stress from work adversely affect the rest of their life.”

