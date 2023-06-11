Survey reveals ‘shocking’ levels of NHS staff shortages ‘hitting patient safety’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A survey of NHS workers has revealed “shocking” levels of staff shortages which are impacting on patient safety, according to a leading trade union.

Half of more than 3,000 polled Unite members – working in different roles throughout the NHS in England – said staffing levels in their area have regularly reached a point where “patient care has been compromised and unsafe” in the past year.

The figure for nurses was three out of five, Unite said.

The survey’s findings are stark. Every day across England, patients are being put in danger due to staff shortages Unite general secretary Sharon Graham

In the last 12 months, half of respondents said they have considered leaving the NHS, while a further 13% have considered retiring, the poll also found.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The survey’s findings are stark. Every day across England, patients are being put in danger due to staff shortages.

“The current pay offer, in reality a real-terms pay cut, has done nothing to address the recruitment and retention crisis that is undermining patient care.

“Rather than tackling the causes of the crisis, the Government is missing in action.”

The survey comes as the union escalates industrial action after its members rejected the Government’s pay offer.

Unite is planning a series of new ballots and re-ballots, asking its members if they wish to take strike action over pay and the recruitment and retention crisis it says is the heart of the safe staffing issue.