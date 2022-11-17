Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Student graduates from writing crime to fighting it

Sophie Carney joined the National Detective Programme after writing crime fiction for her university course.

Emma Lawson
Thursday 17 November 2022 14:16
Sophie Carney is set to become a detective (Sophie Carney/PA)
Sophie Carney is set to become a detective (Sophie Carney/PA)

A university graduate is going from writing about crime to fighting it.

Sophie Carney, 25, has spent the last two years writing crime fiction as part of her course at the University of Dundee.

She came up with perfect crime mysteries and protagonists who solve them during her time on the crime writing and forensic investigation course, and is now preparing to become a police detective herself.

Ms Carney said she first became aware of the National Detective Programme, a fast-track route to becoming a detective, during a masterclass talk.

She said: “I never knew that was an option. The traditional route of becoming a detective is starting off as a police constable and working your way up. That never would have suited me. I am more interested in the process of solving a crime and behind-the-scenes work to put together the puzzle.

Recommended

“True crime and the theories and methods that go into solving a case has always been an interest of mine. I would never have heard about this opportunity if it wasn’t for doing this course and interacting with people who have similar interests.

“I was able to talk to a lot of people in different specialties and I had to do a lot of research to make sure everything was forensically accurate, and that’s going to be very useful as I go down this new route.”

Ms Carney, from Sussex, is one of around 2,500 students graduating from the university this week but is still undergoing final tests for the programme before starting her detective journey in January.

She said she may be able to draw on her own experiences as a detective for future writing work.

She added: “It will be great material if and when I decide to write something. There are lots of writers out there who are police officers, or ex-police officers.

“It will be a fascinating experience and I’m really excited about starting this new adventure.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in