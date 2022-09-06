Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Meghan confesses to love of Archie comics and redheads in podcast

The duchess named her son Archie and married redhead the Duke of Sussex.

Laura Elston
Tuesday 06 September 2022 14:25
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Duchess of Sussex has said she romanticised the Archie comic books as a child because she dreamed of a “cookie cutter-looking perfect life”, confessing she had a thing for redheads.

Meghan went on to marry the Duke of Sussex who has red hair, just like the series’ main character, all-American teenager Archie Andrews.

But ex-actress Meghan said she did not name her son Archie, now three, after the popular tales.

Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games one-year-to-go celebrations in Dusseldorf (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Meghan, in conversation with Mindy Kaling on the duchess’s Archetypes podcast, said the comics were her favourite childhood books.

Recommended

She described how she used to read them because she was “alone so much as a child” and was a “latchkey kid”.

Meghan said she wondered “Am I going to get the guy one day?” adding that she was “the smart one, not the pretty one”.

The duchess said: “I was alone so much as a child, right, and also a latchkey kid, and I think I read a lot of Archie comic books ironically.

“My son is not named after Archie comic books, but I loved them. I collected them.”

She added: “I think for me, especially, my parents split up when I was around two, three years old, and I always wanted this sort of cookie cutter-looking perfect life and you looked at that and there’s like a boy in a letterman jacket.

“I romanticised that. It’s all part of the things that make you have this idea of what you want your life to be like when you grew up.

“I always thought I’m way more Betty than Veronica and am I going to get the guy one day? And I was the smart one, not the pretty one. All this stuff was wrapped up in reading Archie comic books and just, I think, was aspirational in some ways.”

Kaling said that the comics “never got too sexy”, telling Meghan: “Well, you like redheads.”

Meghan laughed and said: “I do and I like the name Archie,” describing it as all being “full circle”.

Recommended

Archie and friends Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge have been updated for a modern audience with Riverdale, a Netflix American teenage drama series.

Kaling said she liked the Harriet The Spy books.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in