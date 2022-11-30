Duchess of Sussex attends women’s empowerment fundraiser in Indiana
Meghan spoke at an event titled “The Power of Women” with Rabbi Sandy Sasso.
The Duchess of Sussex has attended a fundraiser held by the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana.
Rabbi Sandy is the first woman rabbi ordained by Judaism’s Reconstructionist movement.
The pair spoke about the importance of supporting young girls.
The Women’s Fund of Central Indiana is a charity with a focus on women’s empowerment.
Meghan wore an emerald-green Giorgio Armani midi dress, violet suede pumps from Manolo Blahnik, and an emerald-gold encrusted necklace by Logan Hollowell.
The Women’s Fund said that it was “proud” to welcome Meghan ahead of the event.
“Women’s Fund is proud to welcome Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, to Indianapolis,” the statement said.
“The duchess is a mother, feminist and champion of human rights.
“She is a lifelong advocate for women and girls, a constant thread she weaves through humanitarian and business ventures.”
The Women’s Fund has previously hosted Michelle Obama, Brooke Shields, and Soledad O’Brien.
