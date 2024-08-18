Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Murder arrest after woman found stabbed in car park

Sussex Police said a man remains in custody following the incident in Crawley on Sunday morning.

Pol Allingham
Sunday 18 August 2024 20:55
Police said the man is from Crawley and he remains in custody (PA)
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found stabbed in a car park on Sunday morning, Sussex Police has said.

Officers were called to a report of an altercation between a man and woman at about 7.10am on Station Way in Crawley.

The area was searched and a woman was found in a nearby car park “with stab injuries”, the force said.

She was treated by paramedics, but was confirmed dead at the scene, it added.

Officers launched a wider search for a suspect and said they “quickly” located a 26-year-old man on Stephenson Road.

Police said the man is from Crawley and he remains in custody.

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “This is a tragic incident that has seen a young woman lose her life, and we are working hard to understand exactly what has happened.

“Officers were able to swiftly bring a suspect into custody and we are not currently searching for anyone else.

“There will now be an increased police presence in what is a busy area of Crawley as we carry out our inquiries. I would urge anyone with any concerns to please speak to an officer at the scene.

The force asked witnesses or “anyone with information that could help” to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Venn.

