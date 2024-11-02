Four girls sustain serious burns in toilet of fast food outlet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Four girls have suffered serious burns in the bathroom of a fast-food restaurant in Brighton.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they were called at 8.28pm on Thursday October 31 to reports of a fire at a Wendy’s restaurant.

Four 12-year-old girls were found to have suffered “potentially life-changing” injuries.

The children were taken to hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition, Sussex Police said.

Sussex Police and the fire service said they are still looking into the cause of this incident but could confirm fireworks had not been involved.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue service said the cause of the incident was accidental, and members of the public were not at risk.

Three fire engines, an aerial appliance, and specialist officers attended.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “CCTV footage has been reviewed as part of the investigation and we can confirm the cause was accidental, and that fireworks were not involved.”

The force said they would not be releasing anymore information at this time as they are “being sensitive towards the injuries of the people involved”.

A spokesperson for Wendy’s said: “Our thoughts are with those recovering from this incident in our Brighton restaurant.

“The safety of our customers and employees is our highest priority. We are continuing to work with the local police authorities on their investigation.”