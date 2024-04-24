Ex-police officer to face court accused of forming relationships with victims

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former police constable accused of forming relationships with female victims in investigations he was involved in will appear in court charged with misconduct in public office.

Jason Catton, who worked for Sussex Police, faces eight counts of the charge after a police watchdog investigated allegations of abusing his position for a sexual purpose.

Two of the charges relate to allegedly developing relationships with the crime victims, while other charges relate to allegedly breaching Covid restrictions and encouraging others to do the same.

The alleged offences took place between September 2020 and January 2021, and Catton resigned in late 2021.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) began its investigations in January 2021 after a conduct referral from Sussex Police.

The IOPC shared a file of evidence with the Crown Prosecution Service in June 2022 which authorised the charges.

Catton will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.