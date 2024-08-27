What the papers say – August 27

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Football, policing and health feature across the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers with little agreement on the main story of the day.

The Daily Mirror and Metro both lead with the death of former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, aged 76.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on a report which says sex offenders and knife assailants can escape police prosecution if they say “sorry”.

The Times also turns the spotlight on the police, saying new figures show they have all but given up on catching shoplifters.

Shifting the focus to the health sector, an investigation by the i shows a drop in safety standards at Voyage Care facilities across the UK.

More British children than ever before are struggling with anxiety, according to The Guardian.

Another public service headline covers the Daily Mail, with the paper saying the Ministry of Defence is tightening its purse strings by £400 million and axing training schedules to fund pay rises.

The Financial Times splashes on the money to be made in the weapons trade with munitions selling at an increased rate due to heightened global tensions.

Looking to Westminster, the Daily Express reports that more “shocks” are coming from the Government in the Budget, according to Reform’s Nigel Farage.

And the Daily Star says we are facing the “last chance to stop psycho killer robots” and artificially intelligent autonomous weapons systems.