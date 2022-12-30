Seven-year-old Elliott’s fundraiser to thank hospital staff who cared for him

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A seven-year-old with a big heart and strong legs has raised more than £1,000 as a way of thanking staff who looked after him in hospital.

Elliott Evans, from Swansea, spent almost two weeks in Morriston Hospital’s Oakwood ward after banging his head while playing in a park.

During that time, he celebrated his seventh birthday, with the nurses making a fuss and allowing him home with his family for the day.

When his mother Sam decided she wanted to do something to thank the NHS, Elliott got on board with the idea straight away.

The boy, with support from his parents and older sister, completed a sponsored cycle ride along Swansea seafront, raising £1,020.

His donation is being divided between the children’s emergency unit and Oakwood ward.

Elliott banged his head twice in a matter of five minutes and, after feeling unwell, his mother took him to hospital.

“He initially had symptoms of a concussion. He had slurred speech and wasn’t walking properly,” said his mother, a nurse.

“He seemed OK and didn’t need any CT scans. Then, as we were about to go home, he deteriorated back to what he was when he originally came in.

“The doctor ordered a CT scan. There were still no signs of concussion and then he got taken to Oakwood ward.

“It was found that he had a brain infection, which was a coincidental find.

“He was looked after on Oakwood for 12 days. He was six when he came into hospital and seven when he left.

“He’s back to himself now, completely back to normal. You would never realise he had been unwell.”

For his seventh birthday, the nurses gave Elliott a card and a bag of toys.

He was allowed home for a few hours but had to return later that day because he was on intravenous medication.

Paediatric matron Sarah James said: “We appreciate the time and effort Elliott and his family have taken to support Oakwood ward and the children who are admitted.

“With the fantastic amount raised, we will be purchasing games for children to play at their bedside and in the playroom.”