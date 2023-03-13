For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Revenge was played out to the sound of ear splittingly loud classical music for a Swansea man who had been “driven mad” by his neighbours’ rap obsession.

The unnamed man was reportedly at his wits’ end by the constant hip hop playing from a girls student house next door and took matters into his own hands.

Wales Online reported he put his speakers against the wall, dialled them up to 11, programmed Gustav Holst’s The Planets to play on loop, and then left his house for “three or four days”.

Swansea councillor Allan Jeffery told a meeting last week: “[The 24/7] music almost drove him mad.

“It did solve the problem. The girls did stop playing music.”

The incident was reported to Swansea Council. Mr Jeffrey has been approached for further comment and it has not been reported if the classical music-loving perpetrator will face any punishment.

Online, commenters sided with the man.

Judith Pearce wrote on Facebook: “If you cannot beat them, join them,” with others saying “good on him”.

John Booth said: “If your stereo is not powerful enough for your neighbours to hear the full effect of the recording, then PA systems with large subwoofers can be rented out, just saying.”

Francesca Louis added: “CDs used to be good for this......the dodgy scratched ones that got stuck.”

The incident was revealed during a meeting where noise complaints were discussed and it was heard that 1,033 grievances involving music were received in 2022 - a number slightly down from the previous year when lockdown was a factor.

Council officers said the approach to antisocial behaviour was to engage with the two parties and come to a resolution.

Judith Williams, a housing services operations manager, said council housing brought challenges with types of personality often knocking against each other.

"This is what council housing is for - we have to house the most vulnerable and this is what we will continue to do,” she said.

Rehousing, she said, was a “last resort”.