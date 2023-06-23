Queen of Sweden to receive honorary doctorate from university

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Queen of Sweden is to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Stirling.

Former Mars chief executive Grant Reid, gender and equality campaigner Khadija Coll, and entrepreneur Robert Kilgour will also be honoured during next week’s summer graduation ceremonies.

All four will receive honorary doctorates for their outstanding contributions to the arts, society, and business.

Queen Silvia has close links with the university’s world-renowned researchers in dementia through her charity foundation Silviahemmet, and she will be recognised by the institution for her services to dementia.

Mr Reid, a Stirling graduate in management economics, served as the boss of Mars for nine years, during which time he is said to have twinned an ambitious growth programme with a bold leadership agenda, with a particular emphasis on climate change and sustainability.

Ms Coll, who has worked with refugees and asylum seekers in Scotland and Africa, is the founder of the charity One Community Scotland, which supports families and young people settling into Glasgow.

Born in Kenya and a resident of Scotland since 1998, she also campaigns against female genital mutilation and gender-based violence.

Mr Kilgour, a former Stirling student, is an entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist whose business interests have ranged from local radio and insurance to care homes.

He founded Four Seasons Health Care and is currently the executive chairman of Renaissance Care.

The honorary graduates will join 2,251 other Stirling students collecting their degrees and celebrating their achievements on the campus next week along with classmates, friends and family.

Professor Sir Gerry McCormac, principal and vice-chancellor of the university, said: “We are delighted to be awarding these honorary doctorates to such a diverse and well deserving group, who each in their own way have had an influence on our society.

“They truly are inspirational in their fields, and role models for our graduating students.”