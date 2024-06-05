‘Swifties’ flock to Murrayfield to bag merchandise as star prepares for shows

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have gathered en masse in Edinburgh to purchase merchandise ahead of the UK leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

Hundreds flocked to Murrayfield Stadium on Wednesday to purchase t-shirts, hoodies and other items in support of the US pop star.

Some people queued in the early hours of the morning to ensure they could buy the merchandise they have been waiting for ahead of Swift’s first UK show of her latest tour at the stadium on Friday.

The 34-year-old is also performing at the venue on Saturday and Sunday ahead of dates in Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

Fan Julia Sheck has tickets for the shows on Friday and Sunday, and says she is “very excited” to see Swift perform.

She was able to avoid the worst of the queues and was in and out of the stadium grounds in about 15 minutes.

Ms Sheck said: “I’ve been a fan for a really long time but I’ve never seen her live.

“I’ve been a fan for about 10 years – I am very excited.”

Friends Leanne Gilroy and Amy Reynolds have VIP tickets for the Friday performance.

Having left the stadium on Wednesday with bags full of merchandise, Ms Reynolds said it was a “tough decision” deciding what to buy from the stalls, but that the pair were happy with their haul.

She said: “There was a pure tough decision debating what ones to go for but, yeah, happy with what we got.”

Ms Gilroy added: “Whereas I knew I wanted this for about a year, I’ve been saying for a year I wanted the quarter-zip, so I’m just so happy that I managed to get it”.

The pair, who travelled from North Lanarkshire towns Coatbridge and Airdrie, said they will be “really excited” to bring their daughters with them to the show.

They said they have enjoyed Swift’s music for years but have “ramped it up” and became “new Swifties” in the last two years, adding they find her newer music “more relatable”.

Ms Gilroy said: “My favourite song is Illicit Affairs.

“I’m really lucky because it’s obviously on the setlist and I can’t wait to hear some of The Tortured Poets (Department album) live”.

Ms Reynolds said: “My favourite song is a song called You’re On Your Own Kid, which isn’t on the setlist, so I’m praying, please Taylor, add it in, even a wee bit.”

Ms Gilroy added: “We think it’s one of Taylor’s favourite songs. She does it a lot – she did it just on Saturday night there.”

Ms Reynolds said: “We don’t think we’re gonna get it, but we’ll be okay. My favourite album is Midnight.”