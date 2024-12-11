Therapy pony dressed as reindeer brings festive joy to children in hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A miniature pony wearing reindeer antlers has brought festive cheer to children on a hospital ward.

Tinkerbell the Shetland pony arrived at Great Western Hospital in Swindon to visit young patients in their beds ahead of Christmas.

She was taken by owner Sarah Woodland, who runs Dinky Ponies, which provides equine-assisted therapy to care homes, hospitals and schools in the Wiltshire, Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire areas.

Farrier Sam Dracott, who posts videos of his work shoeing horses to six million followers on social media, joined the visit dressed as Father Christmas.

You can see how much it lights up their day and it makes all the hours of hard work looking after the ponies worthwhile Sarah Woodland

He said: “It was a total honour to be able to make so many unwell children smile on this special morning.

“When we came up with the idea we weren’t sure we would be allowed to do it, but then we met Sarah and team, the stars aligned.

“I’ve never dressed up as Santa before, but seeing the look on the children’s faces has given me a new love for all things Father Christmas. I would love to do it all again.”

Great Western Hospital has policies to allow ponies in and around the site.

Children at the hospital were able to stroke and cuddle Tinkerbell from their beds.

Ms Woodland said: “We are incredibly busy with visits, but we absolutely adore being able to bring joy to the children at Great Western Hospital.

“You can see how much it lights up their day and it makes all the hours of hard work looking after the ponies worthwhile.”

Each visit is organised by voluntary services at Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust as part of its Pets as Therapy (PAT) initiative.

A team of PAT volunteers have permission to take registered therapy pets to the hospital to support patients, visitors and staff.

Vickie Hayes, voluntary services manager, said: “The positivity they bring can be seen in almost every single interaction the animals have with our patients and our staff.

“We are very proud to have volunteers who wish to give their time to making a real difference to those who are most often in their lowest moments.

“Having Sarah bring her ponies to see us is always a privilege and we were especially thrilled to have Santa come along for this festive visit.”