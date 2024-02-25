Murder probe after man in his 50s dies following serious assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a serious assault in Swindon, Wiltshire Police said.

The force said a man in his 50s was attacked at a property in Westbourne Court, Rodbourne, Swindon, shortly before 1am on Sunday.

Despite treatment by emergency services he was declared dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

A cordon remains in place at the address while officers investigate and residents have been told to expect an increased police presence in the area, although there is no wider threat to the public.

Detective Superintendent Chris Feerick said: “This is a serious incident which has sadly resulted in a man losing his life.

“I can confirm that we have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder and he has been taken to custody to be questioned.

“I appreciate the community concern this incident will cause but please be reassured that at no point was there a threat to the wider public.

“Local residents will see a significant police presence in the area today.

“If you have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to one of our officers.”