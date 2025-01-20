New agreement to enable UK-qualified professionals to work in Switzerland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new agreement will enable UK-qualified professionals such as lawyers and ski instructors to work in Switzerland, ministers have announced.

The UK-Switzerland Recognition of Professional Qualifications Agreement will mean Britons’ qualifications in more than 200 professions are recognised in Switzerland, according to the Department for Business and Trade.

It replaces a similar agreement that was in place while the UK was departing the EU which expired at the end of 2024.

With the UK and Switzerland being two global leaders in services trade, this agreement is testament to our unwavering commitment to economic growth Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds

The announcement comes as Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds will be in the country for the World Economic Forum annual meeting at Davos this week.

According to the department, the new deal will cover a range of professions from auditors to driving instructors and cabin crew, and for the first time anaesthetists will also be covered.

It replaces the citizens’ rights agreement which was reached in 2018 as the UK was leaving the EU and covered UK and Swiss nationals living in both nations, and provided similar cover for professional qualifications.

Mr Reynolds said his experience as a trainee solicitor means “I know the challenges faced by UK professionals when working abroad and innovative agreements like this will make a real difference to our world-class services sectors”.

He added: “As a resolutely pro-business Government, we want to make it as seamless as possible for UK businesses to operate abroad.

“With the UK and Switzerland being two global leaders in services trade, this agreement is testament to our unwavering commitment to economic growth.”

The summit in Switzerland this week comes after a report released by the World Economic Forum last week found that global economies are facing declining optimism amid growing concerns about armed conflicts.

The WEF annual global risk survey found that climate change and extreme weather events remain the biggest concern over the long term, however, and increased geopolitical pressures are causing growing uncertainty across the economy.

The poll of more than 900 global risk experts, policymakers and industry leaders showed that the majority of respondents, 52%, are anticipating an “unsettled” global outlook over the next two years.

This is also linked to concerns over shifting trade policies, amid the threat of the US’s Donald Trump imposing new tariffs on other countries later this year.