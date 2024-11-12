Sydenham shooting victim was father-to-be

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A man killed in a triple shooting after a party at flats in south London was soon to become a father, his loved ones said.

Curtis Green, 30, died from gunshot injuries at the scene in the Wells Park Road area of Sydenham, around 10am on Sunday.

A woman was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds to her legs and a third person attended hospital with the same injuries, both described as non-life threatening.

Mr Green was described by his family, in a statement via the Metropolitan Police, as: “Happy, excited and beautiful.”

He was an entrepreneur and the owner of a clothing brand and local fitness company. He was also a father-to-be, with a child due in five months Family

They said: “He was an entrepreneur and the owner of a clothing brand and local fitness company. He was also a father-to-be, with a child due in five months.”

Police were called at around 10.10am on Sunday, to reports of the shooting.

Officers attended along with the ambulance service.

Despite their efforts Mr Green died at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Townsend, who is now leading the Met’s investigation, said: “Following our appeal on Sunday, I want to reiterate how important it is to come forward if you have any information about what happened on Sunday morning.

“Three people were shot, and sadly one has lost their life.

“We have been working tirelessly in order to establish the circumstances and these inquiries remain ongoing.

“In particular, I would like to hear from anyone who attended a party on Hensford Gardens, SE26.

“We believe Curtis had been at this party and I want to hear from anyone who was there.

“If you were at the party, if you saw what happened or if you have any information about the incident, then please do not hesitate to contact us.”

No arrests have been made yet.

Earlier, locals told the PA news agency about a “very busy” party at the flat that carried on through Saturday night until Sunday morning.

Sabrina Charles, 42, who lives in a flat nearby, said she was woken in the early hours of Sunday by noise coming from flats in Hensford Gardens with music playing until around 5am and visitors coming and going in cars.

Any witnesses or anyone with footage or information is asked to call police on 101 or message via X @MetCC with reference number 2527/10Nov.

To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.