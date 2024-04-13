Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Four dead’ and more injured in Sydney shopping centre stabbing

ABC News reported that seven people had been taken to hospital, including a nine-month-old baby.

PA Reporter
Saturday 13 April 2024 09:19
A crowd gathers outside Westfield Shopping Centre in Sydney (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (AP)

Four people have died and more have been injured in a knife attack in a shopping centre near Australia’s Bondi beach, according to reports.

Australian media said four people had died and more had been injured by a man stabbing people at the Westfield Bondi Junction centre in Sydney.

ABC News reported that seven people had been taken to hospital, including a nine-month-old baby.

The broadcaster said there were two attackers, one of whom had been shot dead by police.

A search is under way for the second.

New South Wales Police said in a statement: “A critical incident has commenced following the shooting of a male at Bondi Junction.

“Just before 4pm, emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction following reports of multiple people stabbed.”

